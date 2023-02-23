Apple Announces Next Round of ‘Meet with App Store Experts’ Sessions, Available in Toronto

Apple has announced a brand new round of its ‘Meet with App Store Experts’ sessions. Running from February 28th to April 13th, 2023, developers can find the latest on App Store features and have their questions answered by sitting in on a series of live sessions.

As revealed by Apple, the new Meet with App Store Experts sessions will broadly cover 10 topics. In this new round, the company is including two new topics⁠—App Analytics and Game Center. As part of the former topic, developers can learn “how App Analytics can help you better understand user acquisition.” By sitting in on the Game Center session, those interested can “learn about Game Center and App Store features that can help you connect with new players and keep them coming back.”

Apple’s Meet with App Store Experts sessions is available to all members of the Apple Developer Program. Those interested can view the schedule and register for a session.

A list of the topics and sessions available include:

Measure and improve acquisition with App Analytics

Get started with app discovery and marketing

Use Game Center to boost discovery and engagement

Optimize subscriptions for success: acquisition

Get started with in-app events

Make the most of in-app events

Get started with product page optimization

Make the most of product page optimization

Get started with custom product pages

Make the most of custom product pages

Apple is hosting a total of 74 live online sessions. Toronto will be the exclusive city for Canada 12 additional cities around the world will be taking part. These include Sydney, Bangkok, Beijing, São Paulo, Mexico City, London, Seoul, Paris, Tokyo, New Delhi, Cupertino, and Singapore.