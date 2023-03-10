Apple Arcade Update an Assortment of Games, Including NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition

This week, Apple Arcade is updating a number of titles in its catalogue, including NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition.

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition has been available on Apple Arcade since last fall. Now, Apple’s video game subscription service is seeing a number of updates ahead of this weekend. For instance, NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is receiving 10 new NBA legends to play in the ‘Greatest’ mode. This includes the arrival of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Vince Carter, Donovan Mitchell, Paul Pierce, Paul George, Gary Payton, Chris Paul, Joel Embiid, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is 2K’s mobile version of its annual NBA 2K title, exclusive to Apple Arcade. The latest update also offers roster tweaks. These reflect the latest trades and new players in the league. This update enables players to mirror the most current lineups for an even more authentic experience.

In addition, Apple Arcade is offering updates to the following games:

Mini Motorways – Travel to the Korean Peninsula via the Bridge to Busan update.

Horizon Chase 2 – As part of the game’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, new unlockable green paints are available for a limited time in Playground.

Angry Birds Reloaded – A brand new Carnival attraction, Space Hog is available. It features 10 new zero-gravity levels every week. Players can also take a look at the Secret Area for 15 new lucky levels in The Swine and Dine Tour.

Fruit Ninja Classic+ – Players can now earn the Shamrock Blade and Lucky Shamrock Dojo in the St. Patrick’s Day Event, which concludes March 26th.

My Little Pony: Mane Merge – Introduces new chapters (Chapters 9-11), along with a new mini-game at the Crystal Brighthouse, a new track for Pipp’s Dance Party, and 20+ new stickers to collect.

Garden Tails: Match & Grow – A new Desert Manor, featuring 100 new levels, 25 new plants, and 6 new animals are now available.

Galaga Wars+ – The Cosmic Challenge game mode is available now. Players can complete five new missions each week.

Take a look at the new titles available on the service this month. Apple Arcade is available in Canada for $5.99 per month.