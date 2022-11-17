Apple Black Friday 2022 Canada Deals: Free Gift Cards are Back

Apple has announced its Black Friday 2022 sale that also leads into Cyber Monday as well for Canada, from November 25 to 28.

Again, Apple is offering up a free gift card with select purchases. Check out what’s available below:

Last year’s Black Friday sale saw gift cards for Apple TV 4K purchases and iPad Pro. But that’s not the case for 2022. Again, you won’t get a gift card for the latest iPhone 14 devices.

“Offer valid on qualifying purchases of eligible Apple products from November 25, 2022 to November 28, 2022 at a qualifying location,” says Apple.

Click here to visit Apple.ca to plan your Black Friday purchase. More sales are likely coming from retail partners, soon.