Apple Black Friday 2022 Canada Deals: Free Gift Cards are Back

IIC Deals
4 seconds ago

apple black friday 2022

Apple has announced its Black Friday 2022 sale that also leads into Cyber Monday as well for Canada, from November 25 to 28.

Again, Apple is offering up a free gift card with select purchases. Check out what’s available below:

Get a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Get up to a $105 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Get a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Get up to a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Get up to a $350 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Get up to a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Get up to a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Last year’s Black Friday sale saw gift cards for Apple TV 4K purchases and iPad Pro. But that’s not the case for 2022. Again, you won’t get a gift card for the latest iPhone 14 devices.

“Offer valid on qualifying purchases of eligible Apple products from November 25, 2022 to November 28, 2022 at a qualifying location,” says Apple.

Click here to visit Apple.ca to plan your Black Friday purchase. More sales are likely coming from retail partners, soon.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Gymshark Black Friday Sale 2022 in Canada: Up to 60% Off

If you’re looking for new exercise outfits for Apple Fitness+, Peloton or just for hitting the gym, Gymshark has announced its Black Friday sale in Canada is set to start on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Gymshark says it will offer up to 60% off apparel, with the Black Friday sale start times as follows: 8am […]
IIC Deals
14 hours ago
planhub

Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Nov. 16

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Black Friday Offer […]
IIC Deals
18 hours ago