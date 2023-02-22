Apple Files Bluetooth 5.3 Listing Ahead of Rumoured New Mac Releases

As reported by MacRumors, Apple has just filed a new listing in the Bluetooth Launch Studio database amid reports of the upcoming new MacBook Air and Mac Pro.

While there is no mention of a specific product in Apple’s filing, it does list the latest Bluetooth 5.3 standard and references an earlier listing related to macOS.

According to the Bluetooth SIG, the organization behind the standard, Bluetooth 5.3 offers benefits such as improved reliability and power efficiency.

Bluetooth 5.3 is currently found in the following Apple devices:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max

Latest Apple Watch models

New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Mac Mini

Reports suggest the 2023 MacBook Air will feature a bigger 15-inch display with the M2 chip, whereas the 2023 Mac Pro is expected to get the new M2 Ultra chip.

Based on recent rumors, Apple is expected to announce the new Macs as early as March or April, alongside the release of macOS 13.3.

As of now, it is not confirmed whether Apple will hold a March / April press event this year or if new products would be announced via press releases.