Apple Celebrates Data Privacy Day with New Educational Sessions for Users

Apple today announced a new educational session at Apple Stores and a short film starring Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed to celebrate Data Privacy Day.

“Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone” is a new 30-minute Today at Apple session designed to educate users about privacy features like Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Check, Location Services, and passkeys. It will also teach attendees how to customize each feature based on their individual privacy preferences.

“We created Today at Apple to spark creativity and enable our customers to get the most out of their Apple products and features,” said Tracey Hannelly, senior director of Retail Engagement and Marketing at Apple.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new Today at Apple session to help our customers learn more about our industry-leading privacy features as we celebrate Data Privacy Day.

The session will be available at Apple Stores across the globe starting Saturday, January 28. It is open to anyone, regardless of experience level, and you can click here to register for a session at your local Apple Store. Customers can also sign up for Group Bookings and schedule a session for their group, organization, or class.

Apple touted its App Tracking Transparency framework and Privacy Nutrition Labels on the App Store as some of the features that “put users in the driver’s seat when it comes to their data” and serve to further the company’s belief in privacy being a fundamental human right.

“This is why Safari throws trackers off the trail. It’s why the Health app keeps user records under wraps, and why Siri learns what the user needs rather than who they are,” among other things, Apple added.

The tech giant also released a comedic short film, A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data, that follows Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed through his average day, explaining how bad actors misuse data and what Apple does to keep users’ personal information out of their hands.

“At Apple, we’re focused on designing devices, features, and services that keep users in control of their personal data,” said Erik Neuenschwander, Apple’s director of User Privacy.

“Over the years we’ve integrated powerful privacy controls into our operating systems. This film and our new Today at Apple sessions will show users how they can take advantage of some of the features we offer, and understand how privacy is at the center of everything we do.”

Check out the full short film below: