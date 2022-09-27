Apple CEO Tim Cook Discusses Lack of Women in Tech Industry and Impact AR May Have on Our Future

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently sat down for an interview with BBC. Throughout the interview, Cook addressed the topic of the lack of women in the tech industry. On top of that, the CEO discussed EarPods, as well as the expected impact AR may have in the coming years.

While speaking with BBC, Cook made the clear statement that there are “no good excuses” for the lack of women in the industry. Cook continued to state that technology “will not achieve nearly what it could achieve” without a diverse workforce. According to Apple’s 2021 annual report of diversity figures, the company’s staff in the U.S. is made up of 35 percent women. Additionally, Apple sees five female executives among its 22 roles in leadership. In the UK, Apple has recently launched its Foundations program for female founders and app developers.

“Technology’s a great thing that will accomplish many things, but unless you have diverse views at the table that are working on it, you don’t wind up with great solutions,” Cook says.

Great to meet with our class of all-female founders at our first Foundations program in the UK. These developers are on their way to making and achieving extraordinary things. pic.twitter.com/nkXZ9TOLzv — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 27, 2022

As the interview continued, Cook pivoted to Apple’s EarPods and the continued support for the company’s wired buds. Throughout the interview, Cook became interested in the BBC interviewer’s recorder. The CEO asked to see it in full and following the interview, the recorder was turned so Cook could inspect it. Attached to the recorder was a pair of EarPods the interviewer borrowed from a colleague.

“Oh we still sell those,” Cook said. “People still buy them.”

Finally, shifting towards the topic of AR, Cook proclaimed that the innovations in AR and the Metaverse are “profound.” Although Apple has yet to officially reveal its intentions within the space, a long-rumoured mixed reality headset is supposedly on the horizon. This AR/VR headset is reported to be revealed in early 2023.

“In the future people will wonder how we lived without AR,” the CEO says. “We’re investing a ton in that space.” Cook did not provide any additional details beyond the statement. If Apple’s investments include the expected headset, we’ll likely have to wait for an early 2023 event of some sort for more concrete details.