Apple CEO Tim Cook Receives Honorary Master’s Degree in Italy [VIDEO]

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday accepted an honorary Degree in Innovation and International Management from the Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy. Cook is currently on a tour of Europe.

“It’s an honour to be recognized by an institution with such a distinguished history, one that has nurtured Italy’s brightest young minds for nearly 800 years,” the Apple CEO said in his acceptance speech.

You can watch the entire ceremony, which was live streamed online, below. Cook takes to the podium at around the 1-hour-and-13-minutes mark.

Shortly after the awards ceremony, Cook sat down for a Q&A session with students at the Federico II University of Naples.

The Apple CEO talked about everything from the company’s plans to go carbon neutral by 2030 to future technologies, but he particularly hyped up Augmented Reality (AR).

“I’m super excited about augmented reality. Because I think that we’ve had a great conversation here today, but if we could augment that with something from the virtual world, it would have arguably been even better,” Cook said.

He added that sometime in the future when you look back, “you’ll wonder how you led your life without augmented reality.”

“I think it could be that profound, and it’s not going to be profound overnight…”

Apple is currently gearing up to launch its first mixed reality headset early next year. The company’s first AR/VR offering, which will reportedly be called “Reality One” or “Reality Pro,” could cost around $3,000 USD ($3,900 CAD).

Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset has been tipped to feature a lightweight, ski goggles-like design, two 4K micro OLED displays, 15 camera modules, two main processors, Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity, a see-through AR mode, eye tracking, and much more.