Apple Confirms Fix for iPhone 14 Pro’s Shaking Camera Issue is Due Next Week

Following numerous reports from users experiencing issues with the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera while using third-party apps, Apple has issued a confirmation that a fix is on the way next week.

Following the successful launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, users began experiencing a shaking camera phenomenon while using apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. Some users even stated the issue got so bad that the phone would emit an audible rattling sound. Based on the numerous reports, the problem would never occur while using Apple’s native Camera app.

Good day, I’m having an issue with my new iPhone 14 pro, everytime I open the app, the phone keeps shaking for few seconds. I have no idea what’s happening, is it an app bug? Or a hardware issue?@snapchatsupport @Snapchat @AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/S8huZtX6Iw — Mars (@Obeiidd) September 18, 2022

Naturally, affected users began wondering what the outcome would be. At the time it was hard to accurately say whether the solution required a repair, exchange, or simply a software update. Thankfully, an Apple representative has spoken to MacRumors and confirmed that a fix is on the way.

“We’re aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week,” the representative said. Thankfully, this means users will not have to attempt to issue a repair or exchange their device with Apple. Instead, it appears as though it will become a waiting game until Apple launches the patch to solve the issue.

In the meantime, it may be wise not to test the issue too much. Content creator Luke Miani discussed that the issue with his iPhone 14 Pro Max camera persisted so much that the main lens wasn’t able to properly focus even when using the Camera app. Miani then had to take it in to an Apple Store for an exchange.

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

Although Apple confirmed that a fix is on the way, the company hasn’t outlined what is causing the issue at hand. Nonetheless, the solution should come as part of the iOS 16.0.2 update.