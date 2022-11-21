Apple Deals Hit Amazon Canada Black Friday: Apple Watch, MacBook Air, iPad and More

Apple Watch Series 7 Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco at $349.97
Costco warehouses have started to clear out Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatches in 45mm size, down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. Apple Watch Series 7 GPS in 45mm size is available for $349.97, as spotted at the Costco warehouse in Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, notes a RFD user. Currently, this same Apple […]
Audible Apple Watch App Now Includes iPhone-Free Listening and Downloading
Amazon-owned Audible has updated its Apple Watch app today, offering iPhone-free listening, offline downloads with just one-touch. “Whether heading out for a run, hitting the gym, walking the dog, or just stepping outside without your phone, it’s easier than ever to take Audible anywhere with Apple Watch,” said a spokesperson in an emailed statement to […]
Walmart Black Friday Canada Deals 2022: Apple Watch for $149 and More
Walmart Canada has launched its Black Friday deals for 2022, offering up to 50% off a variety of products, including discounts on Apple Watch and more. Here are some highlights below from the Walmart Black Friday flyer: Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm – $149 (save $100) Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm – $259 (save […]