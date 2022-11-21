Apple Deals Hit Amazon Canada Black Friday: Apple Watch, MacBook Air, iPad and More

Amazon Canada’s early Black Friday deals right now also include a variety of Apple products as part of the sale, including Apple Watch, Beats Studio Buds, MacBook Air and Pro, iPad and more.

Check out what’s on sale below right now in terms of Apple deals on Amazon Canada we’ve compiled for you:

Today we also saw Amazon add more of its devices to early Black Friday deals.

Click here to shop all the Apple deals on Amazon.ca while they are still available.