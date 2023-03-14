Apple Debuts ‘Hello Yellow’ Ad to Promote iPhone 14 [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

hello yellow iphone 14 ad

Today marks the launch of Apple’s new yellow colour for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Nothing is new aside from the new colour option but only Apple can celebrate this like it’s an all-new product launch.

That being said, a new ad spot was released by Apple on Tuesday called ‘Hello Yellow’ to promote the new iPhone 14 colour.

Apple SVP of Marketing Greg Joswiak called the ad spot, “A little bit of sunshine with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus!”.

A man walks down the street and his yellow iPhone 14 turns him into an animated character. The ad is for AT&T in the US–Check it out below:

