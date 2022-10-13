Apple Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ has just unveiled the trailer for its new documentary film, ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,’ which offers an intimate look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and personal conversations.
This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honors Armstrong’s legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the first internationally known and beloved stars, and a cultural ambassador of the United States.
The film shows how Armstrong’s own life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement, and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.
Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues is directed and produced by Emmy-nominated Sacha Jenkins and produced by Imagine Documentaries, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, and Julie Anderson along with executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.
The film is produced in association with Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment with Michele Anthony and David Blackman serving as executive producers.
