Apple Drops Face Mask Mandates for Employees at Most Locations

Usman Qureshi
5 hours ago

Citing an internal email from Apple’s COVID-19 response team, The Verge is reporting that the iPhone maker is dropping its mask mandates for corporate employees at “most locations.”

Apple store

The notification comes amid a surge in the highly transmissible BA.5 variant of COVID-19.

“Don’t hesitate to continue wearing a face mask if you feel more comfortable doing so,” notes Apple. “Also, please respect every individual’s decision to wear a mask or not.”

Below is the full Apple email sent out to employees:

Team,

We are writing to share an update to our current protocols. In light of current circumstances, wearing a face mask will no longer be required in most locations. As always, please check Welcome Forward regularly for specific requirements for your site, including those from local health authorities, or any site you may visit.

We recognize that everyone’s personal circumstances are different. Don’t hesitate to continue wearing a face mask if you feel more comfortable doing so. Also, please respect every individual’s decision to wear a mask or not.

Thank you for all that you do to support Apple’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The COVID-19 Response Team

Earlier this year, Apple started requiring some employees to return to the office but stopped short of implementing its full hybrid model, which would mandate three days of in-person work for all employees, every week.

