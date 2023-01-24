Apple Exec Greg Joswiak Visits Canada for M2 MacBook Pro, Mac mini Launch

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg “Joz” Joswiak, visited Canada to partake in the launch of today’s 14 and 16-inch M2 MacBook Pro and M2 Mac mini.
“Great to be with the Toronto team for MacBook Pro and Mac mini availability! Definitely feeling the 🇨🇦 spirit!,” said Joswiak on Tuesday afternoon.
He shared a picture of himself in the middle of a big group photo with Apple’s team at its Toronto office:
Apple today launched sales of its new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro and M2 Mac mini and also M2 Pro for the latter.
Joswiak has been employed at Apple since 1986 and has worked on early Macintosh computers, along with the original iPod and iPhone under late company co-founder, Steve Jobs.
Apple’s next product launch will be the revitalized HomePod (2nd gen), set to kick off sales on February 3, 2023.
