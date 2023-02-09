Apple Execs Talk M2 Chip, New MacBook Pros, and More in Interview [VIDEO]

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Tech YouTuber Andru Edwards today shared a new interview where he sat down with three Apple executives to talk about the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that power the recently launched 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the refreshed Mac mini, Apple’s approach to designing and developing its chips, and more.

Edwards was joined by Laura Metz, director of product marketing at Apple, former tech journalist and current hardware technologies executive Anand Shimpi, and Tuba Yalcin, an expert in 3D effects and pro workflows.

The interview began with each of the execs detailing their first experiences with Apple products (and Macs in particular), before moving on to Apple’s collaborative, team-oriented approach to designing its products.

They went on to talk with Edwards about pro workflows, how Apple sees battery efficiency, and putting more powerful chips in smaller form factors. The execs even touched on the dedicated neural and media engines in Apple Silicon and whether the Mac mini encroaches on the MacBook Pro’s market.

You can check out the full interview below. Edwards covered a lot of different topics with the executives, and you can check out his chapter markers on YouTube to easily navigate the video.

