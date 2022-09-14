Apple Expands iOS 16 Battery Percentage in Status Bar to More iPhones

Apple’s iOS 16 release brings back the iPhone battery percentage to the status bar, but it’s only available for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones, along with iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The initial iOS 16 release ignored some smaller devices such as the iPhone 13 mini, but that has changed with today’s release of iOS 16.1 beta.

Developers installing iOS 16.1 beta can now enable the battery percentage in the status bar for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.

Numerous users and developers confirmed the change, including those on Reddit.

It would be nice to see Apple automatically enable the battery percentage in the status bar when an iPhone reaches 20%, so it can instruct owners to start charging or to find a charger. Otherwise, seeing the percentage drop down during the day will just give you battery anxiety. After using an iPhone 13 Pro Max for nearly a year, we usually end the day with about 15-20% battery.

Click here to learn how to enable iPhone battery percentage in the status bar in iOS 16.