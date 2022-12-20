Apple Expands Self Service Repair Program to Mac Desktops, Studio Display

Apple has expanded its Self Service Repair program to include the M1 iMac, the M1 Mac mini from 2020, this year’s Mac Studio, and the new Studio Display (via Six Colors).

These devices show up in new “Mac desktops” and “Displays” product categories over on Apple’s Self Service Repair Store.

The Self Service Repair program gives customers access to all the replacement parts, tools, and repair guides they need to perform repairs on their Apple devices. From iPhone screen to MacBook battery replacements, Self Service Repair covers some of the most common repairs your Apple device could need.

Self Service Repair launched exclusively in the U.S. back in April, only supporting iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models at the time. Apple added M1 MacBooks to the program in August, and the company expanded Self Service Repair to Europe earlier this month.

However, replacement parts and repair tools for Mac desktops and the Studio Display are only available in the U.S. for now. Customers can order genuine Apple parts and tools, and access repair manuals through the Self Service Repair Store.

While there are savings to be had by repairing your Apple devices yourself, they’re usually not much. Replacement parts available through the Self Service Repair program cost the same as they would at an Apple Store or from an authorized repair provider, and you also have to pay to rent the required tools.

If you don’t really fancy yourself a tinkerer, taking your Mac or Studio Display to Apple or a certified repair professional is still the way to go. That said, respecting customers’ right to repair and having the option for those who do want to perform their own repairs is certainly a step in the right direction.