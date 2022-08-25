Apple Fitness+ ‘Time to Run’ Episode Features Vancouver

Apple Fitness+ has a variety of new workouts introduced each week, along with awards available for working out.

Back in January, Apple introduced a new “Time to Run” series for Fitness+, similar to its “Time to Walk” workouts, with inaugural episodes based in London, Brooklyn, and Miami Beach. Fast forward to August and now there’s a “Time to Run” workout featuring Vancouver, B.C.

The Vancouver episode of “Time to Run” is by Fitness+ trainer, Sherica Holmon and lasts 35 minutes. It’s the only Canadian city listed among the 31 episodes from the first season.

In the episode description, Apple says, “Vancouver has a knack for creating harmony between big-city life and the great outdoors. To help you take off as a runner, Coach Sherica designed this interval run to be a balance between easy and hard intensities.”

“Naturally, the playlist features breezy tracks from all Canadian artists. No matter where you’re running, be inspired by this scenic route along the popular False Creek seawall, past one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, Science World,” explains Apple.

“Time to Run” episodes can be started directly from the Apple Watch, while they also work with indoor and outdoor runs; they change to “Time to Run or Push” workouts for users in wheelchairs.

Also, coming on August 27, Apple says you can earn the ‘National Parks Award’ when you hike, walk, run or do a wheelchair workout that is 1.6km (1 mile) or more.

Apple Fitness+ costs $12.99 CAD/month or $99.99 CAD/year, and a free 1-month trial is available with new Apple One subscriptions.