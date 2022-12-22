Apple Canada Offering Free 2-Hour Delivery Till Dec. 24

To help you get those last-minute gifts on time, Apple is offering free 2-hour delivery in select areas of the U.S., Canada, France, Spain, and the UK, for orders placed through its online store (via MacRumors).

The free 2-hour delivery option is available only for eligible, in-stock products, and includes the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple TV.

Apple will deliver the items within 2 hours from a local Apple retail store by a courier such as Postmates at a time selected during checkout, free of charge. The company normally charges $9 for 2-hour express delivery.

This free 2-hour delivery option is not available on customized Mac computers, engraved products, and for certain order types including orders paid for with financing or by bank transfer.

Also, Apple clearly states that “delivery times vary according to your selected delivery address, availability of your items, and the time of day you place your order.”

Apple’s holiday return policy is also currently in effect, as purchases made between November 4 and December 25 have until January 8, 2023, to initiate a return.