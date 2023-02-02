Apple VP Matthew Costello Talks HomePod 2

Usman Qureshi
39 mins ago

Apple’s all-new HomePod 2 is launching tomorrow, February 3, 2023, with some early hands-on reviews and unboxing videos already hitting the web.

Homepod

Just ahead of the official release, Matthew Costello, Apple’s hardware vice president, has shared how Apple decided to resurrect a product it had discontinued in 2021.

We deeply studied the learnings from the first HomePod and HomePod mini,” Costello told TechCrunch. “We introduced the new HomePod when it was able to achieve our broad range of experience goals.”

Costello highlighted how with support for Thread, the new HomePod can “serve as a border router and securely enable communications to Thread-based accessories.”

“HomePod features Wi-Fi 4 connectivity that allows us to target exactly what works best in the entire system,” Costello added.

“Making sure Siri requests are responsive, and ensuring a consistent experience for all you are listening to, controlling your smart home accessories and more — all while being energy efficient.”

“The new HomePod delivers immersive, room-filling sound users love — with even more detail, clarity and layers than the original HomePod.”

Apple’s HomePod 2 sports a similar design as its predecessor, has a 4-inch woofer and five tweeters (down 2 from before), with a built-in temperature and humidity sensor.

The new HomePod also features automatic room sensing for adjusting audio to your environment. But much like its predecessor, it still leaves stains on wooden tables.

Other articles in the category: News

ChatGPT Reaches 100 Million Active Users in Record Time

Just two months after its launch, OpenAI's ChatGPT has reached 100 million monthly active users making it the fastest-growing consumer app ever, Reuters is reporting. In comparison, it took TikTok about nine months after its global launch to reach 100 million users and Instagram 2 and a half years. According to a UBS study citing data...
Usman Qureshi
2 mins ago

Meta’s Reality Labs Unit Lost $13.7 Billion in 2022

With a $4.28 billion operating loss in Q4, Meta's Reality Labs division recorded a total loss of $13.7 billion in 2022, the company said in its earnings report (via CNBC). Back in 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Meta's future would be in the metaverse, a digital universe where people will work, shop, play, and learn....
Usman Qureshi
22 mins ago

PS5 Beta Testers Get Discord Voice Chat, 1440p VRR, and More

Sony has today announced the release of its next PS5 system software beta, which introduces a handful of new features, including the highly requested Discord voice chat. The release introduces a variety of UX, accessibility, and social feature enhancements, as well as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for 1440p resolution. Invited beta participants from the...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago