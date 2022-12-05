Apple Highlights Accessibility Features Used by Social Media Influencers [VIDEOS]

Apple has highlighted some accessibility features available on its devices such as iPhone and Mac, using YouTube Shorts to do so (hence the portrait orientation). The company demonstrated Sound Recognition and Facial expression switches by reaching out to social media influencers such as Scarlet May and Illy Willie.
The videos below were showcased on Saturday:
Sound Recognition on iPhone with @ScarletMay
Facial expression switches on Mac with @illy.willie
The fourth and final season of Apple TV+ original psychological thriller ‘Servant’ is set to debut globally on Friday, January 13, 2023. Apple TV+ has also unveiled the official trailer for the show’s final season today. Hailing from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, Servant will debut with the first episode of its 10-episode fourth and final season,...
[caption id="attachment_385132" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Image: Front Page Tech[/caption] Google's much-rumoured foldable Pixel phone may have just hit the Geekbench database, as discovered by MySmartPrice. Identified only as "Google Felix" on Geekbench, the device features an eight-core Tensor G2 SoC, the same chip that powers the Pixel 7 series that launched earlier this year, 12GB of RAM,...
Amazon will reportedly resume advertising on Twitter with an estimated increase in ad spending of $100 million USD (roughly $134 million CAD) annually. News of this quickly follows as Apple is said to be resuming its own advertising on the social media platform. The news comes by way of Platformer's Zoë Schiffer, who states...