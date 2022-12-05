Apple Highlights Accessibility Features Used by Social Media Influencers [VIDEOS]

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple has highlighted some accessibility features available on its devices such as iPhone and Mac, using YouTube Shorts to do so (hence the portrait orientation). The company demonstrated Sound Recognition and Facial expression switches by reaching out to social media influencers such as Scarlet May and Illy Willie.

The videos below were showcased on Saturday:

Sound Recognition on iPhone with @ScarletMay

Facial expression switches on Mac with @illy.willie

Last week, Apple also shared a video called ‘The Greatest’, detailing its Accessibility features across its devices.

Apple also has an in-depth Accessibility website detailing numerous features that are “designed for you to make something wonderful.”

