Apple Highlights AirPods Pro 2 Noise Cancellation in New Ad [VIDEO]

Apple shared a new ad on Wednesday that highlighted new and improved Active Noise Cancellation for its latest second-gen AirPods Pro.

“The new AirPods Pro. Up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation,” explains Apple.

AirPods Pro 2 are powered by Apple’s newest H2 chip that offers improved and smarter noise cancellation, assisted by a new driver and advanced acoustic algorithms.

A new Adaptive Transparency feature can reduce loud noises such as sirens or power tools, allowing AirPods Pro to reduce noise at 48,000 times per second, according to Apple. This is what we see in Apple’s ad as a woman walks through the city but is able to block out traffic, construction and more.

AirPods Pro 2 cost $329 in Canada but are on sale for $278 at Visions.ca right now.