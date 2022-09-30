Apple Highlights iPhone 14 Pro for Moviemaking in Latest Ad [VIDEO]

Apple’s latest iPhone 14 Pro ad is called ‘Chase’ and it follows a filmmaker using the company’s newest smartphone to make a movie.

“iPhone 14 Pro. Our most Pro camera ever,” says Apple. “Featuring an all-new 48MP Main camera with up to 4x resolution, Action mode for smooth handheld action scenes, 4K Cinematic mode, advanced low-light performance, and four zoom options to give you even more framing flexibility. iPhone 14 Pro marks the beginning of a new era for the iPhone camera,” touts the company.

The ad below shows how the iPhone 14 Pro camera can be used to film a movie including various action scenes, all while mostly handheld without any gimbal, thanks to Action mode: