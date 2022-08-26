Apple Holding Rare Company-Wide Retail Meetings This Weekend

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple is set to hold rare company-wide retail meetings this weekend, which will be the first of their kind since 2019 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report notes that the meetings are planned to take place in Apple Stores across the United States.
The iPhone maker had originally planned for company-wide meetings, which typically happen once or twice a year ahead of a busy launch season, for the Spring of 2020 but canceled amid store closures and lockdowns.
This year’s meetings come amid widespread tension within Apple over unionization, a factor not present in years past. Apple has been ramping-up its union-related talking points in the last several weeks.
Last week, Apple Store leaders across the United States communicated what employees perceived as “anti-union rhetoric” in a coordinated attempt to ease staff concerns.
In the past, Apple has unveiled company-wide retail strategies and ‘pep talk’ styled team discussions meant to prepare employees to launch new products.
Apple is expected to announce the new iPhones on Friday, September 9, which will go on sale a week later on September 16.
Other articles in the category: News
‘Running Facebook Sucks, Metaverse Is Better,’ Says Zuckerberg
Talking for nearly three hours in a wide-ranging conversation on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that running Facebook with all of the serious, world-impacting decisions isn’t all that fun (via Motherboard). “It’s almost like every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach," Zuckerberg told Rogan, while revealing that Meta spent...
Former Apple Engineer Derrick Carty Takes on Software Role at Lucid Motors
Lucid Group has today announced the appointment of Derrick Carty as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering, reporting directly to Lucid’s SVP of Digital, Michael Bell. For those who aren’t familiar, Lucid has been setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air. In this newly created role,...
Hackers Steal LastPass Source Code and Technical Info, Encrypted Vaults Safe
LastPass, a popular password manager for mobile, desktop, and more, had its source code and proprietary technical information stolen by hackers earlier this month — reports BleepingComputer. The company today released a security advisory confirming the digital break-in. According to LastPass, the point of infiltration was a compromised developer account that gave perpetrators access to...