iCloud Terms Can Be Accepted on Web Confirms Apple

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Following a viral tweet that iCloud terms for Apple TV can not be accepted unless you own an iPhone or iPad, Apple has confirmed in a support document that it can be done via the web.

As noted by MacRumors, Apple TV customers who do not have an iOS device can accept the new terms and conditions on the iCloud.com website.

Here’s how you can accept iCloud terms and conditions for an Apple TV according to Apple’s support document:

  • Go to iCloud.com, then sign in with your Apple ID.
  • If necessary, follow the prompts to review and update your account settings.
  • Review and agree to iCloud Terms and Conditions.

The tweet, posted by a Google employee last month, claimed at that time that even signing into iCloud.com did not prompt to accept any new terms and conditions.

After the tweet received nearly one million views, Apple finally published a support document to address the issue once and for all.

