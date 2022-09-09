Apple iPhone 14 Leather, Silicone Cases Debut in 13 New Colours

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple announced new colours for its official iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro leather and silicone cases this week.

There are now five new colours for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro leather case lineup.

Leather Wallet with MagSafe and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Leather Cases will be available in the following five new colours:

  • Midnight
  • Forest Green
  • Ink
  • Umber
  • Orange

Iphone 14 cases

The same new colour options will also be available for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Cases.

Similarly, below are the colour options for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Clear Case and Silicone Cases:

  • Midnight
  • Storm Blue
  • Red
  • Chalk
  • Pink
  • Lilac
  • Elderberry
  • Succulent
  • Sunglow

Iphone 14 silicone case colours

The same colour options are also available for the iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max Silicone Cases.

The new iPhone 14 Silicone cases cost the same as the iPhone 13 cases from last year, at $69 CAD for all four models. The new cases like the rest of Apple’s silicone case lineup, are MagSafe compatible.

Here are the new Leather Wallet with MagSafe colours in midnight, forest green, ink, umber, and orange, which cost $79 CAD each (you can get a cheaper MagSafe wallet from Spigen for $29 on Amazon):

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather cases are priced at $79 CAD.

Are you buying a new case from Apple this fall? Check out these Spigen iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases if you want to save a few bucks.

