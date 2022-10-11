Apple Launches ‘Ask Apple’ One-on-One Consultations for Developers

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

ask apple developers

Apple announced on Tuesday the launch of Ask Apple, which are new one-on-one consultations for developers to connect with company experts for help and feedback.

The company says developers can ask Apple experts for help on a variety of areas, including testing on the latest software seeds; implementing new and updated frameworks from Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC); adopting new features like the Dynamic Island; moving to Swift, SwiftUI, and accessibility; and preparing their apps for new OS and hardware releases.

The Ask Apple service is free and registration is available for all members of the company’s Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Program.

Developers can ask Apple employees questions through Slack or in one-on-one “Office Hours”, that will vary on time zones and be offered in multiple languages. Help can range from code-level assistance, design guidance, input on implementing technologies and frameworks, advice on resolving issues, or help with App Review Guidelines and distribution tools.

“We’ve been listening to feedback from developers around the world about what will be most helpful to them as they build innovative apps, and we’ve seen an increased appetite for one-on-one support and conversation with Apple experts,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, in a statement. “Our team is committed to continuously evolving our support for our diverse global developer community, and we’re excited to offer Ask Apple as another new resource.”

Ask Apple will launch its first series on October 17-21, with registration available here for developers.

Apple says there are currently over 1.5 billion Apple devices that can install its apps, while the App Store is home to 1.8 million apps and visited by 500 million people each week across 175 regions.

Other articles in the category: News

Ontario Bosses Now Need to Disclose Tracking of Work From Home Employees

Starting today, every business in Ontario with 25 or more employees will be required to inform workers if their work computers, phones, and other devices are being monitored by the employer (via CBC). The requirement is part of the Working for Workers Act and makes Ontario the first province in Canada to have legislation on employee...
Nehal Malik
5 mins ago

Apple, Airtel Execs to Discuss Software Rollout for 5G Capable iPhones

After the matter was escalated to the highest levels, Apple and Bharti Airtel executives are now set to meet this week to discuss the rollout timeline for software updates to 5G-capable iPhones in India (via ET Telecom). According to the publication, the updates will allow compatible iPhones to support the Indian telco's 5G network. The...
Usman Qureshi
9 mins ago

Google Says Pixel Watch Will Get ‘At Least’ 3 Years of Wear OS Updates

Last week, Google unveiled its much-awaited Pixel Watch smartwatch during the ‘Made by Google’ launch event, and today, the company has revealed that the Wear OS device will get 'at least' 3 years of updates, 9to5Google is reporting. According to Google, the 3-year period starts “from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.”...
Usman Qureshi
10 mins ago