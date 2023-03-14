Apple Launches ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video’ for iPhone Purchases

Apple today launched a new service called Shop with a Specialist over Video, letting customers connect with a specialist for help buying a new iPhone.

The service launches today in the U.S.—there’s no word if it will expand to Canada. Essentially, you get a one-way video shopping experience to get help finding the right iPhone. This service may be handy for those non-techie folks that want more help in deciding which iPhone to buy.

Apple says customers connect with a team member through a secure video connection, to learn about new iPhone models, features, trade-in offers, carrier promos, switching to iOS and also financing options available.

“We’re constantly innovating to deliver an even more personalized experience for our customers, meeting them where they are to deliver the best of Apple,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online, in a statement. “With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them.”

The new Shop with a Specialist over Video service is available on Apple’s iPhone website and can be started “in just a few clicks.”

Today Apple launched its new yellow colour for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.