Apple Takes Legal Action Against This Small Company’s Pear Logo [u]

Prepear is a meal planner and grocery list app that helps people discover recipes and more. It’s a spin off from the founders of Super Healthy Kids and right now they saying its logo is under legal attack from Apple.

It’s funny what Instagram accounts you follow as a parent at some point. Yesterday, we noticed Super Healthy Kids sharing a post detailing their new legal woes with Apple.

According to the founders, Apple “has opposed the trademark application for our small business, Prepear, demanding that we change our obviously pear shaped logo, used to represent our brand in the recipe management and meal planning business.”

In a petition on Change.org, Prepear goes on to say, “before attacking us, Apple has opposed dozens of other trademark applications filed by small businesses with fruit related logos. Many of those logos were changed or abandoned. Most small businesses cannot afford the tens of thousands of dollars it would cost to fight Apple.”

Prepear says they are a small company with only five staff and legal costs have already cost them “many thousands of dollars” plus laying off one team member, in their legal fight against the iPhone maker.

“It is a very terrifying experience to be legally attacked by one of the largest companies in the world, even when we have clearly done nothing wrong, and we understand why most companies just give in and change their logos,” adds Prepear in its plea for support.

Prepear says they “feel a moral obligation to take a stand against Apple’s aggressive legal action against small businesses and fight for the right to keep our logo. We are defending ourselves against Apple not only to keep our logo, but to send a message to big tech companies that bullying small businesses has consequences.”

So far, just over 8,200 signatures have been signed out of a goal of 10,000 on change.org.

Looking at the two logos above, I can’t say the Prepear logo resembles the Apple logo at all. But of course, Apple feels different about that.

Prepear is a free app and available for download on iOS and Android.

Update: You can check out Apple’s trademark opposition filed above (via MacRumors):