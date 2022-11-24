Apple Looking to Buy Man United: Report

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Manchester United Football Club, commonly referred to as Man United, is up for sale, and according to the Daily Star, Apple executives are interested in buying the club in a whopping £5.8 billion deal.

Unnamed

According to the publication, Man United owners, the Glazers, have decided to sell the club after caving into the demands of those fans who have wanted them ousted. The American billionaires are now looking to sell the club to the highest bidder.

Although the iPhone maker has no experience in owning a football club the size of United, CEO Tim Cook is keen to explore the opportunities owning the prestigious English Premiere League club could provide.

The report notes that Apple will line up talks with the banks appointed to oversee the sale, which includes The Raine Group.

Part of Cook’s plan could include Apple funding the building of a new state-of-the-art stadium that would be regarded as the best in the world.

The Glazers had initially set an asking price of £8.25 billion, as exclusively revealed in Daily Star Sport, but have been told this is unrealistic in the current market.

If Apple were to complete a deal it would make Man United the richest club in the world.

Other articles in the category: News

How to Use the Ocean Band with Your Apple Watch [VIDEO]

Apple has published a support video on its YouTube support channel, detailing how you can properly fasten the buckle and adjustable loop on the new Ocean Band for Apple Watch. Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, the Ocean Band is molded in a high-performance elastomer with a tubular geometry allowing it to stretch for a perfect...
Usman Qureshi
18 mins ago

Foxconn Offers $1,400 to Zhengzhou Factory Protestors

According to a South China Morning Post report, Foxconn has offered to pay each protesting worker 10,000 yuan (US $1,400) to leave its Zhengzhou plant, the world’s largest iPhone factory. The ongoing violent clashes between workers and the security staff at the Zhengzhou factory began on Tuesday evening over allowances and strict Covid-19 controls. In a...
Usman Qureshi
34 mins ago