Apple Maps Gets New Parking Feature in Canada, U.S.

Canadians can now get parking information for more than 8,000 locations via Apple Maps, with the ability to filter based on EV charging, wheelchair accessibility, and more (via MacRumors).
Also available across the U.S., the feature has been launched in partnership with the parking platform SpotHero.
To use the feature:
- Open up the Apple Maps app
- Search for a destination, such as Scotiabank Arena in Toronto
- tap on the “More” button in the place card
- Now tap on the “Parking” option in the menu
- From here, you can search for and reserve nearby parking on the SpotHero website without leaving Apple Maps
The feature will soon also be available on the Mac as well.
