Apple Music Beta on the Web Gets Live Lyrics

As spotted by the folks over at 9to5Mac, Apple has made some changes to the web app for Apple Music in beta, including support for the time-synced lyrics feature that made its debut on iOS in 2019.
For those who aren’t familiar, Apple Music subscribers can follow along as they listen to their favorite songs with perfectly time-synced lyrics.
The feature was previously available to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Android users, but with this recent change to Apple Music on the web, you can now use the live lyrics feature from your web browser on any machine.
Currently, the feature is only available on the beta version of the Apple Music web app (accessible here). Apple routinely tests new features on the beta version of the Apple Music website before broadly rolling them out to the public.
This time-synced live lyrics feature has been incredibly popular for Apple Music, serving as a key differentiator between Apple Music and Spotify for many users.
Click here to sign up for Apple Music in Canada–there’s a free 30-day trial
Other articles in the category: News
Retrace Your Steps with Backtrack on Apple Watch [VIDEO]
Apple has shared another great Apple Watch feature video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can turn on the Backtrack feature in the Compass app for the Apple Watch to track and save your route. The Compass app shows you the direction your Apple Watch is pointing, your current location, and the elevation. Whenever you...
How to Turn on Low Power Mode on Apple Watch [VIDEO]
Apple has shared a handy little tip on its YouTube support channel, detailing how you can turn on the Low Power Mode in watchOS 9 to extend the battery life of your Apple Watch. If you need some extra time between charges, the Low Power Mode on your Apple Watch can help you save significant battery life....
Ontario Teachers Bet $95 Million USD on Now-Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan had a whopping $95 million USD invested in the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX — reports the Financial Post. However, the company's board says its potential exposure to the downfall of FTX is less than 0.05% of the plan's total net assets. As of June 30, the Ontario Teachers' plan had...