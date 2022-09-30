Apple Music to Stream Billie Eilish’s London Concert Replay Tonight

Apple Music Live offers concerts from featured artists for subscribers, with the latest from Billie Eilish, set to debut on Friday night.

“Billie Eilish brings her world tour to Apple Music Live. She’ll be playing songs from her latest album, Happier Than Ever, in addition to other iconic hits,” said Apple in an email to customers.

“This show is such a gift for Billie’s fans around the world who weren’t able to make it out to witness one of the best concerts of 2022 and also the perfect opportunity to revisit the excitement for those who did,” said Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to Billboard earlier this week. You can listen to Eilish’s interview with Lowe here.

On Monday, Eilish announced on Instagram, “never been so proud of any show as I have been with this whole tour. Was so excited with the idea of filming one [and] couldn’t be happier for you all to see it and watch together from all over,” referring to the Apple Music Live concert series.

Billie Eilish’s concert from The O2 Arena in London, UK, took place this summer. But tonight, Eilish ends her world tour with a final show at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Apple will showcase Eilish’s exclusive London performance on Friday, September 30 at 4pm EDT/7pm PDT, on Apple Music.