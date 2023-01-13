Apple Music VP to Take Over Business Side of Apple TV+: Report

Apple is planning to split up outgoing Services VP Peter Stern‘s responsibilities into three divisions, and one of these units will be headed by Apple Music executive Oliver Schusser — reports Business Insider.

Stern has been with Apple since 2016 and helped develop several of the company’s subscription products. He was also majorly responsible for putting together sports streaming rights deals for Apple TV+.

According to Business Insider‘s sources, Schusser has assumed control of the business side of Apple TV+. In addition to his existing responsibilities at Apple Music, he will now shape the product roadmap and overall strategy for the TV+ streaming service.

Creative development and production for TV+, meanwhile, will continue to be helmed by Jamie Erlicht and Zack van Amburg, co-heads of Apple’s Worldwide Video Programming.

Schusser joined Apple in 2004 and has spent more than a decade developing iTunes from the ground up internationally. He was named head of Apple Music in 2018 as the service surpassed 40 million subscribers. In 2020, Apple also put Schusser in charge of its Beats division.

Alongside Schusser, Apple’s VP of services product and design Robert Kondrk will reportedly be appointed to lead one of the new Services units. As for the third division, Business Insider said it’s still in the air but speculated that Adrian Perica, Apple’s current VP of corporate development, could take up the role.

All three of the execs stepping up will report directly to Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services. Apple is yet to make Stern’s departure or the restructuring of its Services unit public.