Apple Music VP to Take Over Business Side of Apple TV+: Report

Nehal Malik
30 mins ago

Apple is planning to split up outgoing Services VP Peter Stern‘s responsibilities into three divisions, and one of these units will be headed by Apple Music executive Oliver Schusser — reports Business Insider.

Stern has been with Apple since 2016 and helped develop several of the company’s subscription products. He was also majorly responsible for putting together sports streaming rights deals for Apple TV+.

According to Business Insider‘s sources, Schusser has assumed control of the business side of Apple TV+. In addition to his existing responsibilities at Apple Music, he will now shape the product roadmap and overall strategy for the TV+ streaming service.

Creative development and production for TV+, meanwhile, will continue to be helmed by Jamie Erlicht and Zack van Amburg, co-heads of Apple’s Worldwide Video Programming.

Schusser joined Apple in 2004 and has spent more than a decade developing iTunes from the ground up internationally. He was named head of Apple Music in 2018 as the service surpassed 40 million subscribers. In 2020, Apple also put Schusser in charge of its Beats division.

Alongside Schusser, Apple’s VP of services product and design Robert Kondrk will reportedly be appointed to lead one of the new Services units. As for the third division, Business Insider said it’s still in the air but speculated that Adrian Perica, Apple’s current VP of corporate development, could take up the role.

All three of the execs stepping up will report directly to Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services. Apple is yet to make Stern’s departure or the restructuring of its Services unit public.

Other articles in the category: News

LG to Reportedly Produce Custom MicroLED Displays for Apple Watch

Display analyst Ross Young has today claimed that Apple's custom-designed microLED displays for future Apple Watch models will be produced by LG (via MacRumors). MicroLED technology features microscopic LEDs that form pixels, offering more accurate color, and high contrast for improved HDR and viewing in suboptimal lighting conditions. According to Young, LG Display is constructing...
Usman Qureshi
19 mins ago

Apple TV+ Original Severance Nominated for SAG Awards

Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ Original drama Severance has today been recognized with an "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble" nomination by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The show has also earned a SAG Award nomination for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor" in a Drama Series for brilliant lead Adam Scott. Severance has become one of the...
Usman Qureshi
37 mins ago

Apple Confirms iPhone 14 Pro Display Lines Issue, Fix Coming Soon

In an internal memo seen by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged the issue of flashing horizontal lines appearing on the iPhone 14 Pro display for some users. (via Reddit) A growing number of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have been noticing green and yellow horizontal lines flash on their iPhone displays when the device is...
Usman Qureshi
58 mins ago