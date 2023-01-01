Apple Officially Kills the Dark Sky Weather App

Nehal Malik
30 mins ago

Image: Apple

Apple on Saturday officially retired Dark Sky, the weather app known for its compelling weather animations that was acquired by the tech giant acquired over two years ago.

Dark Sky may be gone, but its features and all of the tech behind it live on in Apple Weather. Apple announced Dark Sky’s discontinuation back in June 2021. For users who were still using the app, Apple has shared a support document to help with the transition to Apple Weather.

Dark Sky’s features have been integrated into Apple Weather. Apple Weather offers hyperlocal forecasts for your current location, including next-hour precipitation, hourly forecasts for the next 10 days, high-resolution radar, and notifications.

Apple has ported much of the tech it obtained from its Dark Sky acquisition to Apple Weather. As such, Apple Weather offers everything from 10-day forecasts, to-the-minute precipitation forecasts, and severe weather alerts to lightning forecasts, high-resolution weather maps, and more.

Dark Sky is no longer available to download on the App Store. You’ll still see the app on your phone if you downloaded it before it was pulled, but you won’t get any weather info if you launch it since its servers have been shut down.

Apple Weather is currently available on devices running iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS 13 Ventura.

