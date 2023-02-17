Apple Previews ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ and More at Press Event

Apple this week held an invite-only press event where it showcased some of the games coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more this year (via 9to5Mac).

The event was attended by select members of the press, who got to go hands-on with big-ticket titles coming to Apple’s platforms this year, Apple Arcade’s expansive catalogue of games on Apple TV, some fitness games coming out of the Apple Entrepreneur Camp, and more.

Among the highlights of the event was Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which is coming to iPhone in May 2023.

CNN’s Mike Andronico, who attended the event, was especially impressed with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on iOS and noted on CNN Underscored that the iPhone 14 Pro Max ran the game at a smooth 120 fps. “2023 is looking like a great time to be an Apple gamer,” Andronico said, summing up his experience from the event.

Marshall Honorof of Tom’s Guide was also at the event and described it as “a press event highlighting the iPhone maker’s latest advances in gaming.” Among other things, Apple previewed the following games to journalists and creators:

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

The Medium

Honkai: Star Rail

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

Run Legends

Notably, The Medium was running natively on Apple’s new M2 Mac mini. iPhone and iPad have always been great to game on thanks to how performant they are, but Apple has been trying to push gaming on Mac, which lags behind significantly, ever since the company started transitioning to its custom M-series silicon.

This gaming-focused event comes only a week after Apple executives admitted in an interview that they “don’t think we’re going to fool anybody by saying that overnight we’re going to make Mac a great gaming platform.” Apple is playing the long game with gaming on Mac, and the company is certainly making progress.