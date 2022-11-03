Apple Remains ‘Best Global Brand’ in 2022 for 10th Consecutive Year

Interbrand released its Best Global Brands 2022 report today, and Apple again remained the top global brand, according to the research company.

Apple’s ‘brand value’ stands at $482,215,000,000 according to Interbrand, seeing 18% growth year-over-year.

“Apple helps us Connect, Do, Belong, Play, Pay and – more recently – Thrive. Rumour has it that soon it may help us Move, too,” says Interbrand.

In second place was Microsoft, growing its brand value by 32% versus last year, followed by Amazon, Google and Samsung rounding out the top five. Microsoft passed Amazon into second place this year, dropping the online retail giant down one spot. Toyota, Coca Cola, Mercedes-Benz, Disney and Nike complete the top ten.

“All of us at Interbrand congratulate and celebrate each of the 100 brands who have been included in this year’s Best Global Brands ranking. And we look forward to working closely with all brands as we progress in this Decade of Possibility together,” said Gonzalo Brujò, CEO of Interbrand.

For 2022, this marks the tenth year in a row Apple has topped the ‘Best Global Brands’ report by Interbrand.