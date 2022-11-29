Apple Reveals Winner of the 2022 Podcasts Award

Apple today announced the winner of its inaugural Apple Podcasts Award for Show of the Year. The honour went to Slate Magazine’s critically acclaimed narrative history series, Slow Burn, for its latest season, which covers Roe v. Wade.

Published throughout June 2022, the four-episode season explores the events leading up to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision, offering listeners an in-depth perspective on this universal and timely human rights issue.

This season of Slow Burn was hosted by Slate executive editor Susan Matthews. “I wanted to make this series because I was really discouraged by how polarized and stuck the conversation around abortion was, and it seemed incredibly timely and important,” said Matthews.

“We set out to tell this story in a way that helped expand and challenge what people understood about this subject. We decided the way to approach this season was to go back to the early ‘70s, when the abortion debate was still up in the air and your party affiliation didn’t correlate with your views on the issue. I am so honoured that Apple Podcasts saw something special in this season. I hope people come to it with an open and curious mind, and appreciate listening to it as much as I did making it.”

The Apple Podcasts Award trophy is made out of 100% recycled aluminum with a design that’s inspired by the Apple Podcasts icon and looks a bit like a themed Mac mini.

“Apple Podcasts is where users discover new shows, enjoy their favourites, unlock premium listening experiences, and support the creators who make them possible,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s VP of Apple Music and Beats.

“Podcasting plays an important role in our lives — helping us stay informed, keep entertained, and get inspired — and we’re pleased to honour the Slate team with this recognition.”

Starting today, six Slow Burn Extras — new episodes of the podcast with new perspectives and deeper insights — are available for free on Apple Podcasts. Earlier seasons of Slow Burn centred around the Watergate and Clinton-Lewinsky scandals, the LA riots, the Iraq War, and more, and all seven seasons of the podcast are available for free on Apple Podcasts.

Apple on Monday also announced the winners of this year’s App Store Awards. Meanwhile, the winners of the company’s Design Awards for this year were announced back in June.