Apple Settles with Developer in App Store Rejections Lawsuit

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

As revealed by court filings, Apple has settled with app developer and former Pinterest engineer Kosta Eleftheriou in a lawsuit over App Store rejections, scams, and fraud, TechCrunch is reporting.

Apple App Store Awards 2021

The lawsuit was filed in California’s Superior Court in Santa Clara County in March 2021, where Eleftheriou alleged his own app had been unfairly rejected from the App Store and then later targeted by scammers, leading to lost revenues.

Eleftheriou claimed that Apple rejected his FlickType Apple Watch keyboard app from the App Store, but then approved competitor keyboard apps and others that used an integrated version of FlickType keyboard to publish to the App Store.

In addition, when the keyboard app was allowed to reenter the App Store, its early success made it a target for App Store scammers who launched less usable competitors boosted by fake ratings and reviews.

As a result, FlickType’s own revenue dropped from $130,000 in its first month to just $20,000 as consumers went for the “better-rated” alternatives, the developer said.

The two parties have been participating in court calls with a judge since last year, including as recently as this spring. A request for dismissal of the lawsuit was subsequently filed on July 21, 2022, after Apple and Eleftheriou came to an agreement.

Other articles in the category: News

Tom Hanks’ Game Hits Apple Arcade

Created by award-winning actor, producer, and director Tom Hanks in partnership with Apple, Hanx101 Trivia is the first trivia game released exclusively on Apple Arcade. Hanx101 Trivia is a fun and unique approach to trivia games. Topics cover a wide range of categories from entertainment to history to the arts to geography, all presented with...
Usman Qureshi
37 mins ago

USB 4 Version 2.0 to Offer 80 Gbps Speeds

The USB Promoter Group has revealed that the upcoming USB 4 version 2.0 will offer data transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps, which is double what the original USB 4 and Thunderbolt 4 can support (via The Verge). While the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has not yet released the actual technical specification for the standard,...
Usman Qureshi
50 mins ago

CRTC Chair Ian Scott Isn’t Leaving in September Just Yet

According to people familiar with the matter, the federal government has decided to extend Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) chairman Ian Scott's term until the end of this year reports the National Post. Scott's four-year term as CRTC chair ends today. However, a government source said Scott will be kept on as chairman while...
Nehal Malik
1 hour ago