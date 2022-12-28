Apple Shares Hit Lowest Level Since June 2021

Amid an ongoing selloff of big-tech stocks, bolstered by iPhone supply concerns during the key holiday period, Apple’s stock price has now reached its lowest level since June 2021 (via Bloomberg).
AAPL fell 1.4% on Tuesday to mark a third straight decline, with the Nasdaq 100 down 0.8%. Even though Apple remains a modest outperformer for 2022 with a 27% decline, compared to the 33% drop of the Nasdaq 100 Index, it has lagged significantly over the past few weeks.
According to JPMorgan, the iPhone supply is “improving and inching slowly towards parity with demand.” However, it noted that Apple is usually “much further along in reaching parity between iPhone demand and supply” at this time of the year.
The firm, therefore, expects results in Apple’s December quarter to be “muted” relative to consensus expectations.
JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee also wrote that the latest smartphone shipment data out of China “confirm industry headwinds.”
The Nasdaq 100 is facing its worst December performance since the dotcom era as investors expect the Federal Reserve to retain a hawkish stance.
Other articles in the category: News
Apple TV+ Shares ‘Emancipation’ Behind the Scenes [VIDEO]
From the cinematography to the wardrobe, Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation' took every minute detail into account to ensure an accurate portrayal of the time period. Inspired by a true story, the Apple TV+ original movie tells the story of a man who fights through unthinkable terrors in an attempt to reunite with his family. “This is...
Photos for Mac Video Quality Dropped to 720p, Complain Users
[caption id="attachment_387768" align="aligncenter" width="1572"] Image: Apple[/caption] Some Mac users are complaining about the default video quality in the Photos app when viewing videos stored on iCloud, claiming that Apple has quietly downgraded it to 720p in macOS Ventura, which was released back in October. Apparently, even 4K videos stored on iCloud are now played back...
Google Celebrates Canadian Track Star Fanny “Bobbie” Rosenfeld
Google Canada is celebrating Canadian track star Fanny "Bobbie” Rosenfeld today, who participated in the first Olympics that allowed women to compete in track and field. A strong advocate for women in sports, Rosenfeld was born in Ekaterinoslav, Russia on this day in 1904, and her family moved to Barrie, Canada during her infancy. Today’s...