Apple Shares ‘Shot on iPhone 14 Pro’ Short Film ‘Fursat’ [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new Shot on iPhone 14 Pro short film on its YouTube channel today, called ‘Fursat’ by director Vishal Bhardwaj.
The 30-minute short film is described as “a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present.
Bhardwaj is well known for his work in Hindi cinema and he has won seven National Film Awards and a Filmfare Award. He started out as a music composer and his work first debuted in the children’s movie, Abhay.
Apple frequently has well-known directors use their latest iPhones to create short films, and the most recent one aside from today’s release of ‘Fursat’, was a short film for Chinese New Year released three weeks ago. These films show how versatile the iPhone 14 Pro camera can be, as they are able to be used by professionals to craft their art, without the use of more expensive equipment and other gear.
Basic Apple Guy has released a collection of minimal gradient wallpapers inspired by the M2 and newly announced M2 Pro & M2 Max Apple Silicon. A series of six vibrant wallpapers complement Macs or iPads running M2. The designer has also released iPhone versions of these minimal wallpapers. "These wallpapers follow an entry posted in June...
Just two months after its launch, OpenAI's ChatGPT has reached 100 million monthly active users making it the fastest-growing consumer app ever according to a UBS study, Reuters is reporting. In comparison, it took TikTok about nine months after its global launch to reach 100 million users and Instagram 2 and a half years. According to...
With a $4.28 billion operating loss in Q4, Meta's Reality Labs division recorded a total loss of $13.7 billion in 2022, the company said in its earnings report (via CNBC). Back in 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Meta's future would be in the metaverse, a digital universe where people will work, shop, play, and learn....