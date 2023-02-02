Apple Shares ‘Shot on iPhone 14 Pro’ Short Film ‘Fursat’ [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new Shot on iPhone 14 Pro short film on its YouTube channel today, called ‘Fursat’ by director Vishal Bhardwaj.

The 30-minute short film is described as “a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present.

Bhardwaj is well known for his work in Hindi cinema and he has won seven National Film Awards and a Filmfare Award. He started out as a music composer and his work first debuted in the children’s movie, Abhay.

Apple frequently has well-known directors use their latest iPhones to create short films, and the most recent one aside from today’s release of ‘Fursat’, was a short film for Chinese New Year released three weeks ago. These films show how versatile the iPhone 14 Pro camera can be, as they are able to be used by professionals to craft their art, without the use of more expensive equipment and other gear.

Check out ‘Fursat’ below: