Apple to Raise Out-of-Warranty iPhone Battery Repair by $30 in Canada Staring March 1

Apple will be increasing the cost of repairing and replacing out-of-warranty iPhone batteries by $30 in Canada, starting March 1st, 2023. Users with an iPhone 13 or older will be subject to higher prices in the event that they wish to replace their current battery.

First spotted on Reddit, Apple now notes the price increase on their support page for their iPhone Battery Service. On the page, Apple highlights its ‘Get an Estimate’ tool, which users can utilize in order to find out how much a battery replacement may cost for an out-of-warranty device. Below, Apple states, “The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $ 30 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14.”

Currently, the estimated battery replacement price for an iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone X is $89 in Canada. For an iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6, and iPhone SE (any generation), iPhone charges an estimated $65. The iPhone 14 is not included in the price increase as its out-of-warranty price is already higher than its predecessors. On the Apple website, the company lists the iPhone 14 battery replacement cost as $129.

Therefore, if you’ve been considering getting an iPhone battery replacement, now is the time to do so. Otherwise, by March 1st, Apple will charge Canadians close to if not over $100. In order to do so, users can either go straight to an Apple Store and have their battery replaced at the Genius Bar. Alternatively, Apple does provide a mail-in service. Though, do be aware that Apple does include a shipment fee.

It was only a few years ago that Apple drastically decreased the prices of its battery replacement in Canada. In 2018, the Cupertino company lowered the cost down to $35 for iPhone 6 or later. At the time, this was a decrease from what used to be a standard price of $99. This was all due to the controversy that Apple’s software fluctuates the performance of the battery as it degrades. However, this was only a temporary price adjustment as by 2019, Apple increased the battery replacement price of iPhone X and older devices to the $65 price tag listed above.