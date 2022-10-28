Apple Touts Fitness+ on the iPhone Without Need for Apple Watch [VIDEO]

“Now all you need is iPhone to subscribe and access thousands of video and audio workouts — everything from HIIT to Yoga. And guided meditations. Take it further with personalized metrics from Apple Watch. Find it in the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV,” explains Apple.
The 30-second ad features various iPhone users workout out with Fitness+, without an Apple Watch.
The Fitness app is available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. It should be available for Mac users at some point in time, hopefully.
Tesla, SpaceX, and now-Twitter CEO Elon Musk has taken notice of the Canadian government’s controversial Online Streaming Act, also known as Bill C-11. "Now that you own Twitter, will you help fight back against Trudeau's online censorship bill C-11?" the anti-Trudeau group Canada Proud asked Musk in a tweet on Friday. "First I’ve heard," Musk...
Elon Musk has completed his transformation into "Chief Twit" by appointing himself CEO of Twitter after completing his $44 billion USD acquisition of the social media company. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1585841080431321088 Musk has taken over as CEO from Parag Agrawal, who he fired on Thursday. The eccentric entrepreneur plans to serve as CEO in the interim but may...
If you’re an Air Miles collector, the company’s mobile app for iOS and Android has the ‘Carousel of Dreams’ contest happening right now, offering up free miles and other prizes. All you have to do is download the Air Miles app, enter the Carousel of Dreams section and tap on a piece of luggage. You’ll […]