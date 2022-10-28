Apple Touts Fitness+ on the iPhone Without Need for Apple Watch [VIDEO]

In a new ad shared on Friday, Apple has highlighted Fitness+ on the iPhone without the need for an Apple Watch, thanks to the latest iOS 16.1 software update.

“Now all you need is iPhone to subscribe and access thousands of video and audio workouts — everything from HIIT to Yoga. And guided meditations. Take it further with personalized metrics from Apple Watch. Find it in the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV,” explains Apple.

The 30-second ad features various iPhone users workout out with Fitness+, without an Apple Watch.

The Fitness app is available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. It should be available for Mac users at some point in time, hopefully.

Fitness+ costs $12.99 per month in Canada or $99.99 per year. It’s also included bundled with Apple One, and also 3 months are free with new iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Apple TV purchases.