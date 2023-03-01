Apple Trade-In Values Increase for iPhone, iPad and Mac in Canada

Last month, Apple dropped trade-in values for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch in Canada, but now we’re seeing some prices go back up, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

According to our checks of Apple.ca trade-in prices, we’re seeing values increase slightly for various iPhone, iPad and Mac models.

For example, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has an estimated trade-in value of up to $720, an increase of $5. The iPhone 12 Pro also saw a $5 value increase, of up to $430. We now also have a trade-in value for the iPhone SE 3, up to $235.

Some trade-in values went down, however. The iPhone 11 Pro Max went down $70 to $370, while the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone X dropped in value as well.

For iPad models, the iPad Air is up to $380 (was $290). All other trade-in values have remained the same.

For the Mac, we’re seeing the MacBook Pro go up by $5, while the MacBook Air trade-in value went up by $80. The MacBook went up by $25, while the Mac mini went up by $70 as well. The iMac Pro and iMac went down in value.

As for Apple Watch, the trade-in values dropped for the Series 6, now up to $115 (down by $5).

Overall, these aren’t major price changes but just fluctuations again.

You’re better off selling your old Apple goods on used marketplaces such as Craigslist, Kijiji or Facebook. But for those that “ain’t got time for dat”, these Apple trade-in values make it easy to get some cash for your old goods instantly.