Apple Releases Trailer for Will Smith’s Next Film ‘Emancipation’ [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

While releasing the first trailer for the Antoine Fuqua-directed historical drama, Apple has today announced that Will Smith’s next film ‘Emancipation’ will premiere in theaters on Dec. 2 and will stream on Apple TV+ starting Dec. 9.

Emancipation

According to Variety, Apple’s decision to delay the film to 2023 after Smith became embroiled in controversy for slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards, has now been reversed.

Emancipation is seen as Apple’s best shot at making an impact in the coming Oscar race. It is written by Bill Collage and produced by Todd Black, Joey McFarland, and Jon Mone

Based on a true story, the movie follows a runaway slave named Peter, who is forced to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his journey North. Once there, he joined the Union Army.

Will smith emancipation 1

When Peter showed his bareback during an Army medical examination, photos were taken of the scars from a near-fatal whipping delivered by an overseer on the plantation owned by John and Bridget Lyons.

The photo, known as “the scourged back,” was published by the Independent in May of 1863 and then in Harper’s Weekly‘s July 4 issue and became indisputable proof of the cruelty and barbarity of slavery in America. It solidified the cause of abolitionists and prompted many free blacks to join the Union Army.

William N. Collage wrote the feature, which was researched and developed by Joey McFarland. Smith will produce, with James Lassiter and Jon Mone serving in some producing capacity through Westbrook Studios.

Watch the official trailer for “Emancipation” below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Other articles in the category: News

Sony Planning to Make 2 Million PlayStation VR2 Headsets by March

Even though Sony's first VR headset took 8 months to sell a million units, the company is betting big on its next-generation PlayStation VR2 headset with an increased production plan, according to Bloomberg. Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication notes that Sony is planning to make 2 million units of the PlayStation VR2...
Usman Qureshi
50 mins ago

Twitter Launches Edit Button in Canada for Twitter Blue Subscribers

Twitter has announced its Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada can now edit tweets. The highly-anticipated feature is only available for those paying $6.49 CAD per month for Twitter Blue. Beyond Canada, the ability to edit tweets is also available for Twitter Blue subscribers in Australia and New Zealand, while it’s coming soon for the U.S. […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Wired Google Nest Doorbell Leaks Early on Store Shelves

As reported by 9to5Google, Google’s new wired Nest Doorbell which appeared in the Google Home app last month has been leaked early in stores with availability expected later this week. The new Nest Doorbell was spotted in a Best Buy store, with the packaging saying “2nd generation” and “Wired” with a check mark, in white and dark...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago