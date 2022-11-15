New Apple TV 4K Said to Sport Binned A15 Chip

Citing information from the TV Info app for tvOS, FlatpanelsHD is claiming that Apple’s newly released Apple TV 4K features a binned version of the A15 Bionic chip which has one CPU core disabled (via MacRumors).

Apparently, the A15 Bionic chip present in the new Apple TV 4K has a five-core CPU, even though the chip has a six-core CPU as found in iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 devices.

Regardless, the source found the new Apple TV to be nearly 40% faster and throttle less than the previous Apple TV 4K with the A12 chip in its review. It also noted that the new Apple TV is much faster than previous-generation consoles like the Xbox One.

Apple’s streaming box still lags behind popular consoles in graphics performance, but the review said it is “starting to get to a point where Xbox One and PS4 games should, in theory, be playable on Apple TV without too many compromises.”

Apple claims that the new Apple TV 4K’s GPU performance is up to 30% faster compared to the previous generation.

You can get the new Apple TV in the following two options via Amazon.ca:

