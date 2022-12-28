Apple TV+ Shares ‘Emancipation’ Behind the Scenes [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

From the cinematography to the wardrobe, Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ took every minute detail into account to ensure an accurate portrayal of the time period.

Emancipation

Inspired by a true story, the Apple TV+ original movie tells the story of a man who fights through unthinkable terrors in an attempt to reunite with his family.

“This is one of the most powerful stories I’ve EVER told,” said Smith on his YouTube channel. “When I first read the script, the story exploded and blossomed in my heart and I hope it does for you too.”

Emancipation is also seen as Apple’s best shot at making an impact in the coming Oscar race. It is written by Bill Collage and produced by Todd Black, Joey McFarland, and Jon Mone.

Apple TV+ has today shared a behind-the-scenes look at Emancipation in a new YouTube video titled Emancipation — Building The World.

Check it out below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Other articles in the category: News

Photos for Mac Video Quality Dropped to 720p, Complain Users

[caption id="attachment_387768" align="aligncenter" width="1572"] Image: Apple[/caption] Some Mac users are complaining about the default video quality in the Photos app when viewing videos stored on iCloud, claiming that Apple has quietly downgraded it to 720p in macOS Ventura, which was released back in October. Apparently, even 4K videos stored on iCloud are now played back...
Nehal Malik
18 mins ago

Google Celebrates Canadian Track Star Fanny “Bobbie” Rosenfeld

Google Canada is celebrating Canadian track star Fanny "Bobbie” Rosenfeld today, who participated in the first Olympics that allowed women to compete in track and field. A strong advocate for women in sports, Rosenfeld was born in Ekaterinoslav, Russia on this day in 1904, and her family moved to Barrie, Canada during her infancy. Today’s...
Usman Qureshi
21 mins ago