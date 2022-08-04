Apple TV+ ‘Friday Night Baseball’ September 2022 Schedule Released

Gary Ng
7 hours ago

Apple TV plus MLB September schedule hero big jpg large

Apple has released its Major League Baseball September 2022 schedule, as part of its ‘Friday Night Baseball’ offering on Apple TV+.

Friday Night Baseball is available on all Apple devices and the web on tv.apple.com, plus smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. It’s also available in Canada and September’s schedule features the Toronto Blue Jays versus the Baltimore Orioles on the 16th.

September 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, September 2

  • Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves  – 7 p.m. ET
  • Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, September 9

  • Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins – 8 p.m. ET
  • Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners  – 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 16

  • Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays  – 7 p.m. ET
  • Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, September 23

  • Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET
  • St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers – 10 p.m. ET

Apple TV+ also launched Friday Night Baseball in four more countries: Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, and Italy.

These new countries join the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, which currently can watch Friday Night Baseball for free without a subscription, “for a limited time.”

