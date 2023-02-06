Apple TV+ ‘Ladybug With Timothée Chalamet’ [VIDEO]

Apple has shared another Apple TV+ ad featuring actor Timothée Chalamet. The new ad, the third in the series, is called ‘Ladybug with Timothée Chalamet’.

The ad shows Chalamet sitting in a garden going through Apple TV+ content and complimenting the actors that Apple has worked with.

“Apple TV+ clearly understands art, but Timothée Chalamet is feeling overlooked,” reads the tagline.

Last month, Apple rolled out the first ad in the series titled ‘Call Me’ that showed Timothee Chalamet feeling left out of Apple’s success.

The next ad called ‘A Taste’ showed Chalamet praising Apple’s taste as he swipes through various shows on Apple TV+.

Check out the latest Apple TV+ ad featuring Timothée Chalamet and let us know what you think in the comments section.