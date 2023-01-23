Apple TV+ Announces Manga-Inspired Drama ‘Drops of God’

Apple TV+ has just announced an 8-episode global acquisition of the multilingual French-Japanese drama ‘Drops of God’ from Legendary Entertainment.

The series is adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi.

Drops of God stars Fleur Geffrieras Camille Léger and Tomohisa Yamashita as Issei Tomine.

The drama finds the world of gastronomy and fine wines in mourning as Alexandre Léger has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60.

He leaves behind a daughter, Camille, who lives in Paris and hasn’t seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old.

When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger’s will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection — the greatest collection in the world according to the experts.

But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine, who is referred to in Léger’s will as his “spiritual son.”

Written by series creator Quoc Dang Tran, the series is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment.

‘Drops of God’ will be released for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ at an unannounced date.