Apple TV+ to Premiere New Episodes of ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ on March 3

Season two of ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ is returning with six all-new episodes starting Friday, March 3, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Using comedy and common sense, the series features tough, topical, and culture-moving conversations from the perspectives of stakeholders and experts.

Airing weekly, the season continues with episodes on topics including crime, defense policy, inflation, the backsliding of democracy, and more.

Upcoming interviews include Stewart sitting down with:

General David Petraeus to discuss defense

State Senator Natham Dahm (R-OK) about crimes and guns

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) about prison reform and rehabilitation

For the first time ever the series will also travel abroad for Stewart to speak with foreign policy leaders.

The Problem With Jon Stewart is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. Lorrie Baranek and Reza Riazi are supervising producers, and Kris Acimovic is head writer.

Previous episodes, covering gender, taxes, Afghanistan, midterm elections, and more, are currently streaming on Apple TV+.